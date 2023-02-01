Pasadena man wins Ravens' season tickets for the next 20 years through Maryland Lottery

BALTIMORE - Angelo Contrino III, from Pasadena, Maryland, is a big winner.

He won season tickets for 20 years in the Maryland Lottery's 2022 Ravens second-chance promotion.

Contrino was one of six finalists with a chance to win Ravens season tickets for 20 years.

On Wednesday, as those finalists stood together on the club level at M&T Bank Stadium, Contrino named as the "Seats for 20 Years" winner.

The prize includes two club-level tickets and a parking pass for every preseason and regular-season home game for the next 20 years.

The big day started with the finalists taking a private tour of the stadium, which included visits to the postgame press room and team locker room.

Once the tour was complete, the finalists were greeted by former Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith, who announced Contrino as the winner.

After Smith congratulated the six finalists, the group watched as Contrino's name was displayed 100-feet wide across the stadium's Smartvision boards.

"I'm speechless — this is the prize of all prizes," Contrino said. "This has been a dream of mine ever since the Lottery started this promotion," said Contrino, a 55-year-old maintenance supervisor, adding that he plans to use the tickets to share the excitement of Ravens football with family. "My son just retired from the Army and I'm planning to be right there with him at every game next season."

The six finalists were randomly selected from more than 818,000 entries for the "Seats for 20 Years" prize, and each of the finalists won $10,000.

The other five finalists were: Theresa Bard from Elkton; Thomas Barker from Laurel; Tia Beverly from Baltimore; Bernard Lulay from Baltimore; and Ron Mullin from Grafton, W. Va.

For the 14th year in a row, the Maryland Lottery and the Baltimore Ravens teamed up to offer players scratch-offs and second-chance prizes.