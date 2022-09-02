Watch CBS News
Part of Mountain Road in Pasadena closed due to gas leak, police say

BALTIMORE -- Part of a major road in Pasadena, Maryland is closed due to a gas leak, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Crews are working on a high-pressure gas line on Mountain Road at the intersection of Meehling Road. Baltimore Gas and Electric tells WJZ the road will be closed for up to 24 hours.

Police recommend using Woods Road as an alternate route.

Chopper 13 footage shows only one lane of traffic is open, causing delays.

