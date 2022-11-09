Parkville Middle School students get sick after eating THC-laced candy, officials say

BALTIMORE - Four middle school students in Parkville became ill after eating drug-laced candy given to them by another student, school officials said.

The students were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The Baltimore County Police Department believes the candy was laced with THC, the psychoactive ingredient found in Marijuana.

Parkville Middle School Principal Micah Wiggins told parents in a letter that the school resource officer and the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating.

"Appropriate consequences will be given as outlined in the Student Handbook and Policy," Wiggins said. "We realize this may be upsetting to our students and want to make you aware of the situation. Our counselor will be available to meet with any students to provide additional support."

School officials warned families to have conversations with their children following this incident.

"Parents, I ask that you please speak with your children and remind them about the dangers of drug use and consuming unknown substances," Wiggins said. "Any student who is caught distributing drugs or other prohibited items will receive serious consequences and will be referred to law enforcement. We must work together to keep our schools safe for all students."