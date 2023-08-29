'Parent Information Series' guides Maryland families of students needing special education services

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Department of Education published a series of booklets to increase collaboration between families of students with disabilities and their school system.

So far, there are four guides in the 'Parent Information Series', which provide essential information to help people ages 3 through 21 in the statewide special education system.

"We want them to be empowered, to speak up and to be equal partners," said Alison Barmat, the Branch Chief in the Division of Early Intervention and Special Education Services.

The State Department reinforced the idea that parents are their children's best advocates.

"Special education is very complex and hard to understand, and parents are equal partners at the table," said Barmat.

With a better understanding of how the special education process works, MSDE stated it may help parents and guardians work effectively with their child's Individualized Education Program or IEP.

"The ultimate goal is to be a way to inform parents about their rights, their programs and services and to provide access to information and resources that otherwise they wouldn't have," said Deputy State Superintendent for the Office of Teaching and Learning, Dr. Deann Collins.

The four booklets include: the Special Education process, Parental Rights and Procedural Safeguards Notice, IEP and Secondary Transition Planning.

The series also includes a page to offer parents a list of questions that you may want to ask your local school system.

"When in doubt, please ask. Don't hesitate to ask the local school systems really do have their best interests in mind. They want to provide support so, just ask questions," said Dr. Collins.

All of the booklets are available to download for free. MSDE plans to release a few more in the series soon.