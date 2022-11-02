Paralyzed Baltimore man's death ruled homicide after '99 shooting

BALTIMORE -- The death of a man who was paralyzed in 1999 when he was shot as a teenager in Baltimore has been ruled a homicide, police said Wednesday.

The victim died in September and after an autopsy, doctors said Monday he had died due to complications of being shot 23 years ago.

Officers responded to a reported shooting the evening of Feb. 10, 1999, to the 1100 block of Brentwood Street, where they found a 16-year-old shot once in the torso.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors found he had been shot in the spinal cord, police said, leaving him paralyzed. Police said "the victim never returned to good health."

It is unclear if any arrests or charges were made in the shooting.