The Carolina Panthers needed a walk-off 54-yard field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald to beat the New Orleans Saints 20-17 last Sunday and remain in first place in the NFC South.

Now the goal is finding a way to stay there.

The Baltimore Ravens (4-6), on the other hand, are simply looking to win a game when they travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to face the Panthers (4-5) on Sunday.

The Ravens have lost five straight, including a 23-20 defeat to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night after being bullied at the line of scrimmage. The loss leaves coach Jesse Minter's team on the verge of falling out of playoff contention in the much more competitive AFC North, where all three division foes have a 6-4 record or better.

The Panthers started the season relying on the strength of Bryce Young's arm, but it was Chuba Hubbard who helped deliver the knockout blow against the Saints.

The Canadian-born running back ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 80 yards as Carolina overcame 17 penalties for 152 yards to snap a three-game losing streak.

"We didn't play the perfect game," Hubbard said of the Panthers, the NFL's most-penalized team. "Obviously, we won and it feels good, but there's a lot of things we got to clean up. ... At at the end of the day, a win is a win."

Wins have recently eluded the Ravens, who've struggled to find consistent quarterback play since the injury to Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore traded for veteran Jacoby Brissett and the passing game made strides against the Chargers.

But the running game, which has long been Baltimore's bread and butter, can't seem to get on track. Derrick Henry has failed to eclipse 60 yards rushing in his past five games, and was limited to 10 yards on 10 carries by the Chargers, although he did score twice.

Minter called the team's struggles in the run game "unacceptable."

"There's to me just a combination of a lot of factors that we need to figure out how to be able to run the football," Minter said. "There's been spurts of it, but the last few games, it's obviously not where it needs to be. It starts with me, starts with the coaches, goes down to the players."

The Panthers have been one of the league's worst run defenses this season, but have shown signs of improvement the past two weeks under interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash.

Carolina held the Denver Broncos and Saints to a combined 131 yards on 50 carries, a 2.62-yard average per carry.

Need to know

Baltimore (4-6) at Carolina (4-5).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m., EST, FOX.

Latest odds: Panthers by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Ravens 2-8, Panthers 4-5.

Last week: Ravens lost to Chargers 23-20; Panthers beat Saints 20-17.

Last meeting: Ravens beat the Panthers 13-3 on Nov. 20, 2022 in Baltimore.

Series record: Panthers lead 4-3.

Matchup to watch

Ravens WR Zay Flowers vs. Panthers CB Mike Jackson. Flowers is sure to be plenty motivated after a costly late fourth-quarter fumble against the Chargers prevented the Ravens from having a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime. Jackson returns from a six-game absence with a groin injury, giving the Panthers some much-needed experience in the secondary. He led the NFL in pass breakups last season with 19.

Stats and stuff

— Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was deactivated this week and will not play Sunday after derogatory comments he made about the city of Baltimore on his podcast. Humphrey had said the city was "best at making criminals."

— The Ravens have failed to score more than 20 points in their past five games.

— Brissett finished 33 of 49 for 340 yards against the Chargers with no touchdowns and one interception.

— TE Mark Andrews had a season-high 82 yards receiving on eight catches against the Chargers with Brissett at the helm.

— If the Ravens lose, it will be their longest losing streak since the end of the 2021 season.

— Hubbard needs 42 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on Sunday to match Christian McCaffrey as the only players in franchise history with 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in the first 10 games of the season.

— The Panthers are expecting three players back from injuries this week.

— The Panthers are 4-1 all time in overtime games under head coach Dave Canales.

— WR Jalen Coker failed to catch a pass last week against the Saints and has just seven catches on 18 targets for 74 yards and one touchdown reception over the past four games. That's a huge drop-off in production from the first four games when he was targeted 35 times and caught 24 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

— Panthers OLB Jaelan Phillips earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after having five tackles, one sack, two quarterback hurries, and a fumble recovery against the Saints.

— Carolina is 22-13 in one-score games since Canales took over in 2024.