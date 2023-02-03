Watch CBS News
Pandora to open flagship store in Harbor East

BALTIMORE — Pandora, the world's largest jewelry brand, is opening a new location in Harbor East, at 1001 Fleet Street, the company announced Friday.

The Copenhagen-based company secured the location after securing a deal with the Harbor East Management Group. 

The new store will be 2,300 square-feet in size, making it the brand's flagship location in Baltimore. It's expected to open in April 2023.

"We are delighted to be expanding our retail presence in North America with this new store," said Detria Courtalis, Vice President of Sales at Pandora. "Our team is looking forward to joining this local community and giving a voice to the fans who love our products.

"Pandora is the perfect addition to the Fleet Street retail corridor. " Tim O'Donald, President of Harbor East, added.  "This new store will bring national recognition to the area, attracting both tourists and locals alike. We are delighted to have them on board."

February 3, 2023

