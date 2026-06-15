Padres' Marinaccio and Stammen disciplined for hitting Orioles batter Henderson with a pitch

San Diego pitcher Ron Marinaccio has been issued a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for hitting Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson shortly before the end of the Padres' 9-3 victory over the Orioles on Saturday.

Michael Hill, Major League Baseball's senior vice president for on-field operations, concluded that Marinaccio intentionally hit Henderson with the pitch.

Padres manager Craig Stammen was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount in connection with that same play, Hill announced.

While Stammen elected to serve his suspension on Monday night, when San Diego visited St. Louis, Marinaccio chose to appeal. Hill said Marinaccio will be eligible to keep playing until his appeal process is complete.

Marinaccio hit Henderson with the first pitch of an at-bat, which occurred with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and San Diego leading by six.

Marinaccio was ejected, and manager Craig Stammen came out to argue and was tossed, too.