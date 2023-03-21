Paddle boat cruise coming to Baltimore's Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- Looking for ideas on how to get out this spring? You could get your pedal practice in and check out Paddle Club Baltimore.

Starting next month, Baltimore's only passenger pedal boat and Annapolis' first and only floating tiki bar will hit the water, courtesy of Sea Suite Cruises, a party boat company spreading from D.C. into Maryland.

A 30-foot catamaran-style cycle boat will launch from Harborview Marina next to Little Havana next month. It seats up to 20 people and has a BYOB policy, which includes beer, wine, champagne, seltzer or canned cocktail, but not hard liquor.

And, if you find yourself in Annapolis the 'Naptown Tiki Club' will be located in Ego Alley.

But don't expect to lounge around too much, you're powering the boat, at your own pace of course. However, there is a motor just in case.