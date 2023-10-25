Owner of escaped zebras in Prince George's County found not guilty of animal cruelty

BALTIMORE - Jerry Lee Holly, the owner of zebras that escaped in 2021 in Prince George's County, was found not guilty on Wednesday to all counts of animal cruelty.

Holly, 78, is an exotic animal trader and had dozens of zebras that were transported to his Maryland farm from a property in Florida, according to WUSA9.

In 2021, three zebras escaped the farm in August 2021. Months later, two zebras were found roaming around Upper Marlboro. The third was found dead in an illegal snare trap near Holly's property.

Holly has a lengthy criminal history in Florida, where he kept zebras on an 810-acre ranch before relocating to Maryland. According to WUSA9, he was cited 240 times over 17 years for wildlife violations and convicted twice.