Amazon says the office it purchased in Baltimore County will not be used as a data center.

Amazon bought an office building in Baltimore County, but said Tuesday that it will not be used as a data center.

The office was purchased by Amazon Data Services, the operational division of the e-commerce brand, which manages servers, hardware and infrastructure for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The company bought the former T. Rowe Price Group office building in Owings Mills for $15.2 million, a spokesperson confirmed. However, the company did not share details about how the location will be used.

The purchase comes after Amazon recently introduced one- and three-hour delivery options in several U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C.

The online retail giant operates several warehouses in the region, including a fulfillment center in Baltimore and another in Edgemere.

Amazon is working to expand its data centers in Maryland, with a project in progress in Frederick and another proposed in Calvert County.

In March, the Maryland Department of the Environment approved an air permit for the Frederick data center project, allowing for emergency backup generators to be installed at the site.