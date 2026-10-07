Owings Mills insurance agent admits stealing $100,000 in commissions

An Owings Mills insurance agent pleaded guilty in a Baltimore County courtroom Tuesday to stealing more than $100,000 in commissions from life insurance policies he sold.

Gregory A. Maslow, 72, admitted to a four-year scheme that allowed him to steal profits from multiple insurance companies. Between 2015 and 2019, Maslow stole commissions by using the identities of customers and other agents, according to the Maryland attorney general's office.

Prosecutors said Maslow convinced family and friends to apply for life insurance, even offering to pay part of their premiums. After several insurance companies terminated his contracts, he claimed policies were sold by other agents. In total, the attorney general's office said he submitted 75 fraudulent applications.

Maslow went so far as to impersonate agents and applicants on the phone, according to prosecutors.

"Soon after receiving the commissions, Maslow stopped paying the premiums, and the policies would lapse for non-payment," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Under his plea agreement, Maslow will serve 30 days in prison, and, upon his release, he will be on supervised probation for five years. He will have to pay restitution and his insurance provider's license will be revoked.

If Maslow violates probation, he faces nearly 12 years in prison, the attorney general's office said.

Maslow's formal sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 23.