20-year-old arrested for double stabbing in Baltimore County

A 20-year-old was arrested in connection with a double stabbing that left two people injured in Owings Mills, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers were called to the 12000 block of Greenspring Avenue on Wednesday around 7 a.m.

Police arrived to find the suspect, Jaden Dawkins, 20, along with two victims, a 43-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman.

The man and woman had both had multiple stab wounds, according to officers. They were transported to a hospital.

According to detectives, this was an isolated incident.

Dawkins is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Crime in Baltimore County

As of Jan. 12, there have been 259 assault offenses reported so far in 2026, according to data from Baltimore County Police.

During 2025, there was a total of 10,737 assault offenses reported in Baltimore County, down nearly 7% from 11,621 cases in 2024, data shows.