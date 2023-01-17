Owing Mills man killed in Odenten crash

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man from Owings Mills died in a car crash Monday in Odenton, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers responded to the crash around 5:30 a.m. on southbound Crain Highway at St. Stephen's Church Road.

Investigators believe a Honda Accord was traveling south on Crain Highway when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle left the left side of the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver, identified as Derrell Amir Walker, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.