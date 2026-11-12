Overturned dump truck on I-695 in Towson injures 2 people, shuts all lanes

A crash that resulted in a dump truck overturning on a section of I-695 in Towson has injured two people, according to Maryland State police (MSP).

State troopers responded around 12 p.m. to the Inner Loop of I-695 near Providence Road on reports that the dump truck had overturned, said an MSP statement provided to CBS News Baltimore.

Two people were confirmed to be injured in the crash and were transferred to area hospitals for treatment, the statement said.

The crash closed all lanes of I-695 in the area. Assistance was being provided to the crash scene by personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, according to MSP.

No other details were provided and the crash was being investigated, the statement said.