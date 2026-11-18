It's been months since the Howard County Council removed the chairman of the Board of Appeals, but he's still fighting to get his seat back.

Gene Ryan sued the council and the county's Office of Law over his removal. He had his first court hearing in the case Wednesday in Howard County Circuit Court.

Councilmembers Christiana Rigby, Liz Walsh and Deb Jung voted to remove Ryan during a closed session on Sept. 16.

The Board of Appeals met the following day, but members Lynn Foehrkolb and Felita Phillips walked out of the hearing in response to Ryan's removal.

Much of Ryan's legal argument centers on a section of the county charter that outlines the process for removing members of boards and commissions.

Section 903

Ryan has argued from the beginning that the council did not properly follow the process to remove him.

He first addressed the issue publicly on Oct. 14, during a meeting with the council that was designated as a public hearing on his removal.

The hearing took place one day after he filed his lawsuit.

"As detailed in the filed court action, the council did not lawfully convene in session on Sept. 16, 2026, when it decided to immediately remove me from the Board of Appeals," Ryan said at the meeting.

Ryan and his attorney, Lydia Lawless, declined to comment after Wednesday's hearing. In court, however, Lawless argued that Ryan's due process rights were violated.

She focused on Section 903 of the county charter, which addresses the removal of board and commission members.

Lawless argued that the language in the section entitles Ryan to a public hearing. Although the Oct. 14 meeting was intended to serve that purpose, she contends the council failed to follow the proper procedures, including providing adequate public notice.

"The members of the public were not permitted to sign up for the public hearing, as is required under rules and procedure," Lawless said during the Oct. 14 meeting. "We were instructed by the Office of Law no evidence could be taken at this hearing."

Lawless also argued that the council did not give Ryan sufficient notice of his removal, a claim disputed by attorneys representing the council and the Office of Law.

Those attorneys also argued that Section 903 is not as clear as Lawless suggests and that the Oct. 14 hearing was sufficient.

As for the reason behind Ryan's removal, misconduct is the only explanation that has been made public.

Council Chair Opel Jones read the letter notifying Ryan of his removal during the Oct. 14 meeting.

"After investigation, it was determined that you demonstrated conduct that undermined the effective and orderly functions of the Board of Appeals," Jones said.

Jones and Councilman David Yungmann were both critical of the decision to remove Ryan during that meeting. Jones went so far as to say Ryan's due process rights had been violated.

Howard County Circuit Court Judge William Tucker did not issue a ruling Wednesday. He said he expected to make a decision within the next day or two.

Escalating feud

Ryan's removal followed months of growing tensions between the Board of Appeals and the Howard County Council.

Ryan was one of three Board of Appeals members who planned to resign last year over what they described as political interference, particularly from councilmembers Jung and Walsh.

Tensions escalated over the board's decisions involving a pilot lab for W.R. Grace and a homemade go-kart racetrack.

The members later rescinded their resignations, believing changes would be made.

Board of Appeals member Felita Phillips attended Wednesday's hearing in support of Ryan. She questioned why the specific reasons for his removal have not been publicly disclosed.

"If I asked you why'd you remove him, you should say [something specific]. You should have something to tell me. They don't have anything to say," Phillips said.

Phillips said she has seen part of the investigative report outlining the complaints against Ryan. She declined to discuss the details with WJZ but said she did not believe the allegations justified his removal.