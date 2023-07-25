Orioles to celebrate 40th anniversary of 1983 World Series with special ceremony, bobbleheads

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of its 1983 World Series title win with a special ceremony on August 5, according to team staff.

Rich Pilling / Getty Images

The ceremony will take place ahead of when the Orioles play the New York Mets, team staff said. The two teams are set to square off at 7:05 p.m. that day.

Baseball players who were part of the championship team will participate in the ceremony, including Orioles legends—and members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame—Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer, and Cal Ripken, Jr., according to team staff.

Over 20 other Orioles from the 1983 World Series era will attend the ceremony, team staff said.

That includes players like Mike Boddicker, Al Bumbry, Storm Davis, Rick Dempsey, Dan Ford, Glenn Gulliver, Tito Landrum, Dennis Martinez, Tippy Martinez, Scott McGregor, Paul Mirabella, Dan Morogiello, Allan Ramirez, Gary Roenicke, Lenn Sakata, John Shelby, Ken Singleton, John Stefero and Bill Swaggerty, according to team staff.

Team staff are encouraging those fans who plan to attend the August 5 game to be in their seats by 6:20 p.m. so that they can enjoy the ceremony.

The first 20,000 fans who show up to watch the game on Saturday will receive an Eddie Murray 1983 World Series bobblehead. The bobbleheads will be handed out to fans who are at least 15 years old and older, team staff said.