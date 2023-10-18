Orioles' Rutschman, Mountcastle, Hays named finalists, vying for first Gold Glove Award

Orioles bond over faith, Bible study, beliefs bigger than baseball: 'We're Christians first'

BALTIMORE - Three Baltimore Orioles were named finalists for the 2023 Gold Glove Awards.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The Orioles have Gold Glove candidates in first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, left fielder Austin Hays and catcher Adley Rutschman. They are all seeking their first-ever Gold Glove Award.

Mountcastle played 90 games at first base and made just two errors with a .997 fielding percentage.

Hays played 137 games in left field this season, seven in center field and five in right field. He didn't commit an error, made 156 outs, and threw out four base runners.

Rutschman played 110 games as a catcher where he committed six errors and threw out 16 base runners.

The Orioles won 101 games this season and won the American League East championship.