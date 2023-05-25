Orioles rallied in 19 of 32 wins this season: 'We have a ton of fight'

BALTIMORE - It may sound a bit cliché, but the Baltimore Orioles believe they have a chance to win no matter the opponent and no matter the score.

The team with Major League Baseball's second-best record stormed back from a four-run deficit to defeat the New York Yankees, 9-6, Wednesday evening.

The Birds did so with a massive eight-run seventh inning.

"It's a no-quit attitude, there's no doubt about it," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "We have a ton of fight, a ton of energy in our dugout."

The Orioles have rallied in 19 of their wins.

However, that seventh-inning output was the Orioles' highest-scoring inning since September 2021.

Adam Frazier smacked a three-run home run, Gunnar Henderson had a two-run double and Ryan Mountcastle, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander chipped in RBIs.

Twelve batters came to the plate. It was also just the second time the Orioles plated eight runs in an inning in New York against the Yankees.

"It was a blur to me," Henderson said. "I walked on the field and it seemed like we already put up four runs and it kept coming. It went by pretty quickly."

The Orioles, now 32-17, are just 3.5 games behind first-place Tampa Bay.

If the Orioles can consistently rally, then don't count them out for a division title.

Hyde said the biggest reason for the turnaround is the team chemistry and wanting each other to succeed.

"I think we have a great make-up of guys that pull for each other and stay together," Hyde said. "They are bulldogs. They are going out and trying to get on base and get the next guy up."

You can hear our dugout and see how excited they are for each other. It's fun to watch.

They return home this weekend with three against Texas and three against Cleveland.