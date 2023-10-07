Orioles players gear up for ALDS showdown with Texas Rangers

Birdland is ready to see the Orioles take on the Texas Rangers in the ALDS

BALTIMORE -- The visiting Texas Rangers are getting warmed up for the division series opener with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

O's Manager Brandon Hyde announced that Kyle Bradish will pitch game one against Texas on Saturday.

Grayson Rodriguez will pitch game two on Sunday.

Orioles were on the field on Friday preparing for their first game in six days after they earned a first-round playoff.

The Rangers have rolled into town after sweeping two games at Tampa Bay.

This will be the first post-season game in Baltimore in nine years.

The anticipation for players and fans is off the charts, and the ballpark will be rocking this week.

"I mean, it's going to be a blast having 45-plus-thousand, Camden Yards filled up," Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish. "It's going to be really exciting. But I think it's the same game that I've been playing. I've played in big stadiums that are full and loud. Just got to embrace it. All these people are here to watch us and have fun. So, why not do the same thing."

It's been a long time since O's fans have been able to see their favorite team in the postseason home turf, Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn said.

"I just want to give them what they deserve, you know," he said. "We're going to go out there and play as hard as we can."

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman said he was super excited about the upcoming game.

"This is a complete blessing to have an opportunity like this to play postseason baseball with a great group of guys in the stadium with an electric atmosphere," Rutschman said. "There's nothing more you can really ask for."