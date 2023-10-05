Orioles get set to play Texas in first home playoff game since 2014: 'Our guys are kind of made for the moment'

BALTIMORE - Orioles fans have been anxiously waiting for a home playoff game for nine years.

The drought ends this weekend when the O's, the American League East champions, play host to the Texas Rangers in the American League Divisional Series.

"When playoff baseball starts for the first time in a long time you can see people get excited," Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson said. "It gives them something to look forward to and a little extra edge. When your team has a chance to win it all and be the last one standing, you can see the excitement."

The best-of-five series begins at Camden Yards at 1 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a 4:07 p.m. first pitch for Sunday's game two.

Game three will be in Texas on Tuesday, and if necessary, game four will be on Wednesday in Texas, and game five will be back in Baltimore on Friday, Oct. 13.

"The adrenaline really picks up," Baltimore Manager Brandon Hyde said. "There will be so much intensity in those games and there will be so much energy in the ballpark."

The Orioles (101-61) last hosted a playoff game on Oct. 11, 2014, against Kansas City in the American League Championship Series. Despite Adam Jones smacking a home run, the O's lost 6-4 and were eventually swept one series shy of the World Series.

But if you remember, in the previous series, in the ALDS, Delmon Young hit a three-run go-ahead double to help the Orioles beat the Detroit Tigers, 7-6, at Camden Yards. The O's swept Detroit to advance.

Finally, the playoff buzz is back in Baltimore.

Camden Yards will be sold out when the Orioles take the field in the postseason.

And what's not to be excited about?

The Orioles, winners of 100+ games for the first time since 1980, will hold home-field advantage until at least the World Series, if they keep on winning.

"Everybody is going to have big-time butterflies for that day," Hyde said. "it's going to be about being able to control your emotions and take a breath, not try to do too much. I think our guys are kind of made for the moment."

With young stars Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, the Birds are hoping to win the franchise's first World Series since 1983.

Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, Austin Hays, Adam Frazier and Ryan Mountcastle provide veteran leadership.

The O's should have starters Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Gibson, Dean Kremer and John Means available.

"It's cool for these guys. A lot of them have never been to the playoffs before," Hyde said.

However, the path to the championship won't be easy for the Orioles. They have to beat the 90-win Texas Rangers three times.

Texas beat 99-win Tampa Bay in two straight games in the wild card round to advance.

The Rangers are led by shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Josh Jung, catcher Jonah Heim and outfielder Adolis Garcia.

The winner will play either Houston or Minnesota in the ALCS and compete for a spot in the World Series.

"I'm very anxious to start," Hyde said. "This is why you do this for six months, to have this opportunity. This is a special great character of guys. I hope we can play for a while."

ALDS Broadcast Schedule & Where to Watch

The MLB has announced the broadcast schedule for the rest of the Division Series (October 7 through October 10).

All American League Division Series games will be covered exclusively by FOX or FS1, and all National League Division Series Games will be covered exclusively by TBS.

The MLB said scheduling updates for the remainder of the Division Series will be announced when available.

ESPN Radio will also provide live national coverage of all 2023 MLB Postseason games.

All games telecast on TBS, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

You can view the full broadcast schedule on the MLB post season website.