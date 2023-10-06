Birdland is ready to see the Orioles take on the Texas Rangers in the ALDS

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore community painted the town orange ahead of the first post-season game at Orioles Park at a rally near City Hall.

The O's are set to take on the Texas Rangers this weekend and 'Birdland' is ready to cheer them on.

Peyton Moses says it is a dream come true to see the Orioles make it to the postseason.

"I am happy that the first game that I go to I brought the spirit there—that we could hopefully make it to the postseason and then we did," Peyton Moses, a young Orioles fan, said.

"We are so excited. This is his first time around seeing them make it to the postseason," Beth Moses, a longtime Orioles fan, said. "So we are both very excited."

Peyton and Beth Moses were among the sea of people wearing orange in downtown Baltimore as the community came together for a post-season rally to cheer on the Orioles ahead of game one of the American League Division Series.

"I came here to play for the Orioles a long time ago," Oriole Hall of Famer Al Bumbry said.

Bumbry took the stage alongside The Bird, Mr. Splash and Mayor Brandon Scott as they ushered in game day.

"The Orioles are here and we are so proud of this team and we are going to show the Texas Rangers that everything is bigger in Texas, including these losses they are about to get," Scott said.

All game day smack talk aside, fans say they are simply happy to see the community come together, and watch the Orioles play at home.

"I am excited they made it all the way! I'm so excited," Orioles fan Tiangay Waines said.

Fans say they're going to keep all this excitement and energy going throughout the entire weekend.