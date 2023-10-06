Game On: WJZ has a friendly wager with CBS News Texas ahead of the ALDS game

Game On! WJZ talks to CBS Dallas ahead of Orioles-Rangers game in ALDS

BALTIMORE -- The first game of the ALDS series is just a day away - and WJZ is feeling the excitement.

We've got a friendly wager going with our friends at CBS News Texas ahead of the Orioles-Rangers game.

The stakes? Crab cakes and briskets.

If the O's take the win, CBS News Texas will owe WJZ briskets.

But if the Rangers win, WJZ will owe CBS News Texas crab cakes.

With crab cakes on the line, WJZ will be rooting for another O's win.

