Orioles pitcher Chris Bassitt undergoes back procedure, could return by season's end

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chris Bassitt underwent facet bone spur removal on his back and could rejoin the team later in the year.

Mike Elias, the team's president of baseball operations and general manager, said Saturday the 37-year-old right-hander opted for surgery after injections to reduce inflammation in his back about a week ago did not work.

"It's a pretty minor procedure and we'll see where he's at in a couple weeks and see if and when he can start throwing," Elias said. "We're feeling pretty good about things right there. We feel there's a very strong possibility we get him back in better condition before the end of the season."

Bassitt is 4-4 with a 5.27 ERA in his first year in Baltimore. He has not pitched since June 3.

Elias said catcher Adley Rutschman could return to the active roster soon. Rutschman was hit in the head with a throw while running the bases June 18 and was placed on the concussion injured list two days later.

"Adley's doing well," Elias said. "It's improved the last couple of days. I think we're getting close there."

Elias said both outfielder Dylan Beavers (right oblique strain) and pitcher Dean Kremer (right quad strain) are also nearing returns after rehabbing at Triple-A Norfolk this week.

Right-hander Yaramil Hiraldo (shoulder inflammation) is expected to begin a rehabilitation assignment Sunday, while first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (fractured left foot) has just started running.

Reliever Félix Bautista, an All-Star in 2023 who missed all of 2024 and pitched in only 35 games last season, has made progress in his recovery from right shoulder surgery.

The 31-year-old had a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff repaired in August, and Elias did not specify a time frame for his return.

"I have to keep my fingers really crossed with Félix because of the nature of the surgery he had and how difficult it is," Elias said. "But he's throwing really, really well and we're pretty excited about where he's at."

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