Orioles offer complimentary tickets, say Flowers not at fault for Bird Bath promotion

The Baltimore Orioles are offering complimentary tickets to fans in their "Bird Bath" section after the team promoted Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers as a guest splasher for Saturday's game, then changed plans.

The Bird Bath involves a splasher spraying water on fans in left-center field after big plays. In a letter addressed to Bird Bath fans, the team acknowledged that back in June, it had promoted Flowers as guest splasher for Saturday's game.

"Zay was at Oriole Park on Saturday to celebrate the joint jersey giveaway and threw out the first pitch, as promised. The decision to change the rest of his schedule for the evening was ours, made in advance, and Zay did everything we asked of him," the team said. "Any suggestion that he let fans down is misplaced, and we regret that our failure to communicate clearly created that impression. That mistake is ours alone. We should have told ticketholders directly when our plans changed, and we didn't. We're sorry."

The team said it would offer complimentary tickets to a future home game, beginning with the final homestand this year.