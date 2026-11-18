Additional renovations have been announced at Oriole Park Camden Yards (OPCY) and are set to be completed just in time for next year's home opener on March 29.

The renovations, set to begin immediately, will take place during the offseason. They will include new mascot and kids zones, as well as updated restrooms and suites, a statement on the Major League Baseball (MLB) website said.

The Orioles are building on renovations of the Club Level to include new tile on the bathroom floors and walls, white ceilings and black vanity tops. Restrooms on the main and upper concourse will receive new flooring, paint and lighting. Relocated sinks, stalls and urinals will improve user access.

The ballpark's seating capacity will remain at 40,236 since the new renovations will not require any seats to be removed.

Tickets for the general public for games at OPCY will go on sale Nov. 29 at 10:00 a.m.

"With fan amenity updates on every level and ongoing infrastructure upgrades throughout, the Maryland Stadium Authority, together with the Baltimore Orioles, looks forward to delivering phase two of the renovation projects already underway," said Lindsey V. Parker, Executive Director of the Maryland Stadium Authority.

What's coming to the Ballpark?

Fans will be able to enjoy a new Mascot Zone, Kids Zone and amenities such as updates to the ballparks HVAC system. The fire pump, water heaters and emergency generators will also be replaced.

A ticket office that's barely used, located between Gates F and G, will be renovated into the Mascot Zone, according to the statement. The Mascot Zone is a tree house-inspired area where the Orioles Bird mascot can host meet-and-greets with fans. The area will include playful decorations, Orioles souvenirs and direct access to the new Kids Zone.

What is currently the bullpen picnic area will become the new Kids Zone, an immersive experience complete with a smaller version of the ballpark, wiffle ball sets for children, a dugout for families and an obstacle course built to look like Baltimore's skyline and the B&O Warehouse. The Kids Zone will be completed during the All-Star break, making it the only renovation not open for the home opener.

Team and staff renovations

MLB said a former storage area will become the new dining hall and kitchen for players, coaches, and support staff. It will replace the team's current dining space. The statement said it will feature lighter finishes and player-focused amenities. This will serve as the beginning phase of work to be done for players.

Renderings for the new renovations can be found on the Orioles website.

"I could not be more excited to see Orioles fans enjoy the new upgrades to the iconic Camden Yards Stadium," Maryland Governor Wes Moore said. "These renovations are proof of our administration's continued investment in a franchise that drives local job growth, fuels Baltimore's economy, and creates opportunities for Marylanders to benefit from in and out of the ballpark.

I know the new additions will create lasting memories in accessible spaces for Orioles fans young and old to enjoy for generations," he added.