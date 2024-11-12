Orioles, Medstar Health, Red Cross team up for lifesaving blood drive

BALTIMORE -- In response to the devastating impact of the 2024 hurricane season, the Baltimore Orioles have teamed up with MedStar Health, the Orioles trusted medical provider, and the American Red Cross for a Pitch-In Blood Drive.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. For so many people living with urgent medical care needs, the need for blood doesn't stop for disasters of any kind.

The blood supply on the shelf today is the blood that saves lives now. Because blood has a short shelf life and can only come from volunteer blood donors, any disruptions in the ability to collect life-saving blood — such as Hurricanes Milton and Helene — can have serious consequences for hospitals and patients.

The American Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation's blood supply and can transport blood products anywhere in the U.S. where they are needed. Blood products collected at the Pitch In Blood Drive will be used in the days and weeks to come.

"Communities that come together to give blood create a lifeline for those in need, transforming individual acts of kindness into a powerful collective impact that can save lives," said Bradley S. Chambers, Senior Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer for the Baltimore region, MedStar Health. "We are honored to partner with the Baltimore Orioles in the effort to address the critical need in our community."

"We're incredibly grateful to our fans, our partners at MedStar Health, and staff members for rallying to support the American Red Cross as they respond to the urgent needs of communities impacted by recent hurricanes," said Kerry R. Watson, Jr., Orioles Executive Vice President of Public Affairs. "Every blood donation can be a lifeline for those facing unimaginable challenges. Together, we can make a real difference in strengthening our nation's blood supply and supporting disaster relief efforts, and we encourage everyone who is able to join us in this meaningful cause."

All donors received a $10 gift card and were entered to win an Orioles VIP game day package.