Orioles lose lead and ballgame to Yankees, 6-3

BALTIMORE - The Orioles dropped the series-opener, 6-3, Monday to the New York Yankees.

The Orioles took a 3-0 lead through three innings, but the Yankees came back with two in the fifth, one in the seventh and three in the eighth.

Pitcher Yennier Cano, who was just recently selected for the MLB All-Star Game, suffered the loss out of the bullpen.

Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn both had RBI singles for the Orioles, while Adley Rutschman added an RBI double.

Rutschman had three base hits and O'Hearn and Santander both contributed two base hits.

Anthony Volpe, Kyle Higashioka and Harrison Bader hit home runs for the Yankees.

The Orioles (49-34) have now lost five of their last six games.

The teams play again 1:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Kyle Gibson gets the July 4th start for the Orioles.