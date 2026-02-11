Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday to miss opening day following surgery to repair broken bone in right hand

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday will have surgery on Thursday to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand and will miss opening day.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias announced Wednesday that Holliday sustained the injury while taking batting practice last week.

Holliday, 22, hit .242 with 17 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 2025. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2022.

Elias also said Wednesday that third baseman Jordan Westburg is recovering from a right oblique injury that could delay his participation in spring training games.

The Baltimore Orioles will open the 2026 season on Thursday, March 26, with an at-home game against the Minnesota Twins.

Spring training got underway in Sarasota, Florida, for pitchers and catchers on Monday, Feb. 9. Position players are expected to begin on Thursday, Feb. 12, with some others to start on Monday, Feb. 16.

The Orioles will play their first game of the spring training season against the Yankees on Friday, Feb. 20.

The spring training season will feature 17 home games and will end with a game against the Washington Nationals on March 23. The Orioles will also play against Team Netherlands on March 3 for an exhibition game.

The Orioles finished last in the American League East in 2025 after making it to the playoffs in the previous two seasons.