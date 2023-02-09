Watch CBS News
Orioles hiring game day staff, will host job fair at Oriole Park Friday

BALTIMORE — Levy, the new hospitality partner of the Baltimore Orioles, is helping the Orioles host a job fair at Oriole Park on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

The team is hiring game day staff.  Open positions include ushers, ticket takers, greeters, box office, guest experience, and tarp crew members. 

Attendees can enter through Dempsey's Brew Pub & Restaurant, located at 333 W. Camden St., and complimentary parking will be provided in Lot C.

You can RSVP for the job fair by visiting the Orioles website

First published on February 9, 2023 / 2:45 PM

