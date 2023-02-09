Orioles hiring game day staff, will host job fair at Oriole Park Friday

BALTIMORE — Levy, the new hospitality partner of the Baltimore Orioles, is helping the Orioles host a job fair at Oriole Park on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The team is hiring game day staff. Open positions include ushers, ticket takers, greeters, box office, guest experience, and tarp crew members.

Attendees can enter through Dempsey's Brew Pub & Restaurant, located at 333 W. Camden St., and complimentary parking will be provided in Lot C.

You can RSVP for the job fair by visiting the Orioles website.