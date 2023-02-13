Orioles hiring gameday staff, will host job fair Wednesday

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles announced today that they will be hosting another job fair at Oriole Park on Wednesday, February 15 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The team is searching for 'passionate fans' interested in joining the Orioles game day staff for the 2023 season.

Multiple departments are hiring, such as the Event Staff, Guest Experience, Box Office, and Tarp Crew. Participants will have the chance to be interviewed on-site and may even be hired on the spot.

The job fair will take place on the Oriole Park Club Level with access through Home Plate Plaza, located between Gates D and E. Free parking will be offered in Lot A.

All Orioles gameday staff will be eligible to win an all-inclusive trip for two to the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle, as well as exclusive employee-only meet and greets with Orioles players and coaches during the season.

Other benefits include competitive wages, attendance bonuses, schedule flexibility, free game tickets, free uniforms, free meals, and free parking.

Pre-registration for the event is encouraged, but not required.

To register for the job fair, you can visit the Orioles website.

To apply for open positions with the Orioles, visit Orioles.com/Jobs. Since opening in 1992, Oriole Park has employed nearly 2,500 individuals annually through seasonal, part-time, and full-time opportunities.