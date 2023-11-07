Orioles GM Mike Elias named MLB Executive of the Year after team's historic run

BALTIMORE -- Major League Baseball on Tuesday named Baltimore Orioles Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias its Executive of the Year.

The award is bestowed through votes among the 30 clubs, and votes are cast before the start of the Postseason.

The Orioles won 101 games this season and won the American League East championship. The team's 101 wins are tied with the 1971 team for the fourth-most in a single season in club history, the league said.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Elias of the Baltimore Orioles drinks from the 'Homer Hose' as his team celebrates in the clubhouse after the Baltimore Orioles clinched a 2023 MLB playoff berth after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 17, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. / Getty Images

It's Elias' 17th season in the MLB and his 5th with Baltimore, where he spearheaded the Orioles' "rebuild" by remaking the roster, selling off veterans and building up the farm system.

Those drafted and developed during Elias' tenure include All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson.

He's the first Orioles exec to take the award, which MLB started in 2018.

Elias was also voted the Sporting News 2023 MLB Executive of the Year by fellow executives.