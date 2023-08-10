Orioles fall to Astros, 8-2, in second game of series

BALTIMORE - The Orioles dropped the second of a three-game series against the Astros in a potential playoff preview.

The Orioles (70-43) still own the American League's best record despite their 8-2 loss Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Their only offense came on Austin Hays' two-run home run.

Adley Rutschman tripled and Anthony Santander and Ryan Mountcastle both reached base three times for the Orioles.

Pitcher Jack Flaherty, making his Orioles' home debut, allowed three runs on six hits while walking two and striking out eight.

The Astros (66-49) were powered by Kyle Tucker's two-run blast in the first. Jose Altuve had three hits and three RBIs and Alex Bregman had three hits and two RBIs.

The teams wrap up the three-game series at 12:35 p.m. on Thursday.

The Orioles will try to avoid getting swept for the first time this season.

The Orioles remain two games up on Tampa Bay (69-47) for first place in the AL East.