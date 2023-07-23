Orioles extend AL East lead with 5-3 win over Tampa Bay

BALTIMORE - The Orioles leave Tampa with a two-game lead in the American League East.

They took three of four in a big divisional series after winning, 5-3, Sunday afternoon in Florida.

Gunnar Henderson and Ryan O'Hearn both homered for the Orioles (61-38), who own the American League's best record.

Tampa tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Baltimore took the lead in the sixth on O'Hearn's eighth home run. Anthony Santander's RBI single gave the O's a 5-3 lead in the seventh.

Mike Bauman (7-0) notched the win in relief and Felix Bautista closed the door with his 28th save.

Henderson and O'Hearn both had two base hits and Adley Rutschman contributed an RBI double.

The Orioles next travel to Philadelphia for a three-game series with the Phillies starting Monday.