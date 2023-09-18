Playoff Fever: Fans fired up after Orioles clinch first postseason berth in seven years

Fresh off of the Baltimore Orioles clinching a spot in the playoffs Sunday, team CEO and Chairman John Angelos expressed confidence that the team and the state would nail down a new lease for the Camden Yards stadium.

"The Orioles have a 70-year partnership with the city and the state, and Camden Yards more than 30. And we're going to have 30 more. That's a given," Angelos told The Baltimore Banner amid post-game celebrations, in which he donned goggles and guzzled from a beer bong alongside the players.

This story by Andy Kostka and Pamela Wood continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Orioles CEO Angelos pledges 30 more years for the team at Camden Yards