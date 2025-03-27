Orioles blast Blue Jays, 12-2, with 6 home runs in season opener

Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins combined for four of the Baltimore Orioles' six home runs in their 12-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the season-opener on Thursday in Toronto.

Both blasted two home runs as the Orioles' offense exploded out of the gate.

Baltimore's new outfielder Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run home run off Toronto's José Berríos in the third inning, extending his major league record by homering for a sixth straight opening day. Jordan Westburg also homered.

O'Neill's opening day home run streak began with St. Louis in 2020 and continued for four seasons, matching a mark held by Todd Hundley (1994-97), Gary Carter (1977-80) and Yogi Berra (1955-58). O'Neill took sole possession of the mark when he connected in his lone opening day with Boston in 2024.

O'Neill arrived at the stadium on Thursday carrying two boxes of donuts from the popular Canadian chain Tim Hortons to share with his Baltimore teammates. He did the same thing when visiting Toronto with the Red Sox last season.

Rutschman went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Mullins went 3-for-5 with five RBIs.

The Orioles (1-0) had three-run innings in the third, seventh and eighth innings.

Zach Eflin (1-0) allowed two hits in six innings as the Orioles opened a big league season outside the United States for the first time.

The Orioles and Blue Jays resume their series at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.