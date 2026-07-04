Basallo hits a 3-run homer as the Orioles rough up Greene, beat the Reds 8-5

CINCINNATI (AP) - Samuel Basallo hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Baltimore Orioles roughed up Cincinnati's Hunter Greene in his first start of the season for an 8-5 win over the Reds on Saturday night.

Gunnar Henderson extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single on the first pitch of the game, Pete Alonso walked, and Basallo hit his 14th home run of the season.

The Reds pulled ahead 4-3 with a three-run second inning. Jose Trevino doubled home Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl followed with a triple to tie the game, and Elly De La Cruz put the Reds in the lead with a single against Brandon Young (7-2).

But the Orioles scored five times against Greene in the fourth. Adley Rutschman hit his second double of the game to drive in two runs and scored on Alonso's second hit.

Greene (0-1), returning after surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow in March, lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs, which ties a career-high, on seven hits. He walked four and struck out seven.

Young, who has won four of his last five decisions, allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.

He gave up a walk to Steer and Trevino's third hit to start the sixth, but Grant Wolfram relieved and induced a double play from Friedl to escape the inning.

Rhett Lowder, who was moved to the bullpen when Greene was added to the rotation, pitched three scoreless innings.

Tyler Wells pitched the ninth for his second save.

Chase Burns and Sal Stewart were named to the National League All-Star team. Stewart joins Frank Robinson, Johnny Bench, Chris Sabo and Scott Williamson as the only Reds rookies to be named All-Stars.

Up next

Kyle Brandish (5-8, 3.77 ERA) pitches for the Orioles, Nick Lodolo (2-2, 5.05 ERA) starts for the Reds on Sunday.