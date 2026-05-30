Orioles score 5 runs in 9th to beat the Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) - Pete Alonso singled in the winning run with the bases loaded in a five-run ninth inning to give the Baltimore Orioles a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The Orioles had four hits in the ninth inning after managing only three and hitting into a season-high four double plays in the first eight.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had his first four-hit game since Sept. 5 for the Blue Jays, whose winning streak was halted at four. Toronto (29-30) was attempting to move over .500 for the first time since it was 4-3 on April 3.

After Orioles designated hitter Samuel Basallo walked back to the dugout grimacing and holding his left shoulder upon striking out against Jeff Hoffman to open the ninth inning, Coby Mayo was hit by a pitch. He scored on Leody Taveras' triple, and Jackson Holliday followed with a single to right to pull the Orioles to 5-3.

Hoffman (4-4) then gave up a double to Colton Cowser before Taylor Ward worked a four-pitch walk. Gunnar Henderson followed with a walk to force in a run to end Hoffman's outing.

Adley Rutschman then walked against Connor Seabold to tie it, and Alonso singled up the middle against a drawn-in infield to win it.

Albert Suárez (2-0) allowed an unearned run in the ninth for Baltimore.

Toronto starter Trey Yesavage worked around seven walks to get through five innings of one-run ball. It was the most walks issued by a Blue Jay since current Oriole Chris Bassitt had seven on Sept. 23, 2024, against Boston. Yesavage allowed two hits and struck out four.

Brandon Young struck out a career-high seven in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs on seven hits.

Up next

Toronto was set to start an opener prior to using RHP Spencer Miles (2-0, 2.16 ERA) on Sunday the series finale. RHP Kyle Bradish (2-6, 3.86) was scheduled to start for Baltimore.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb