Orioles acquire left-handed starter Cole Irvin in trade with Oakland

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles acquired a left-handed starting pitcher on Thursday.

The Orioles traded for pitcher Cole Irvin from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league infielder Darell Hernaiz.

The Orioles also receive minor league right-handed pitcher Kyle Virbitsky.

Irvin, 28, made 30 starts for the A's in 2022, pitching to a 9-13 record with a career-best 3.98 ERA (80 ER/181.0 IP).

He set career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts (128) and tied his career high with 15 quality starts.

The southpaw led Oakland in strikeouts, innings pitched, starts, quality starts, and wins, and ranked second among A's pitchers in fWAR (1.4).

His 14.4 pitches per inning were the second fewest in the American League, while his 1.79 BB/9 ratio ranked sixth best among qualified AL hurlers.

In 81 career Major League games (65 starts), he has gone 21-30 with a 4.40 ERA (198 ER/404.2 IP) and 288 strikeouts against 92 walks. He made his MLB debut on May 12, 2019 at Kansas City (W, 7.0 IP, 5 H, ER, BB, 5 K).