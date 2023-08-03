Oriole Park nominated in USA Today for "Favorite Stadium Food"

Oriole Park nominated for best stadium food in the country

BALTIMORE -- Oriole Park at Camden Yards celebrates Baltimore's food scene with its myriad vendors slinging local beer, chicken boxes and crab cakes galore.

Now, the ballpark that changed baseball is getting national recognition for its food game.

The park is among 20 nominees - nominated by an expert panel - for USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice ranking of stadiums with the best food.

The park needs your help to swing itself to the top. It currently sits at No. 15 on the list, but voting closes Monday, August 21 at noon. Until then, fans can vote once a day.

The park switched food vendors this year. Along with the compulsory hot dogs, peanuts and cracker jacks, Oriole Park boasts iconic eats like crab pretzels, the Yard Dog (three footlong hot dogs on a footlong bun), the B'More Chicken Box and more.

The park is up against stadiums like Boston's Fenway Park, Atlanta's Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, and New York City's Citi Field, which currently tops the ranking.

You can vote (today, tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day. and the next...) here.