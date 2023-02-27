Orioles switching food vendors at Camden Yards, Rick Dempsey announces

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles is switching food vendors at Camden Yards, the former Orioles catcher, and current ambassador announced Monday.

"The Orioles are switching the food vendors at Camden Yards and will utilize that space in a different way," Dempsey said.

In the same twitter thread, Dempsey also thanked the Baltimore community for their support, emphasizing his continued love for both Baltimore and the Orioles team.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON DEMPSEY'S BREW PUB:

The announcement comes after the iconic Baltimore Sun sign was removed from the stadium last week.

The signage belonged to Dempsey's Brew Pub and Restaurant, which was named after the Orioles MVP.