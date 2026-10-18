Organizers of Baltimore's "No Kings" movement urge local supporters to vote

The nationwide "No Kings" movement has shifted its focus to getting people to vote and vote early.

The organization held a day of action with events across the country on Saturday, including in Maryland.

A group in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood held a parade along with musical performances to encourage early voting. Hundreds took over a section of The Avenue for the event.

There was even a dedicated table full of resources for voters, helping them create a plan to vote early.

Organizer Marta Mills said voting early is not only a convenient option but also an election protection measure.

"If there are any problems with voting on Election Day, maybe bomb threats, that's happened before, or we've seen the National Guard in front of ballot boxes," Mills said. "This stretches out that period when people can vote."

Mills said votes tend to drop off for a midterm election.

"The midterms are usually a depressed vote, a time of depressed vote. But this time around, it's more important than ever because we've had this rise in authoritarianism and people are hurting."

"As my sign says, 'vote, don't mope'"

Those who attended Saturday's event want to see change.

"Democracy is on the line," said Daisy Francis. "This is the shot."

"People can't afford gas," Mills said. "They can't afford food. They can't afford to pay rent. That is a direct effect of the people we have in power in the White House."

"We gotta remember what Benjamin Franklin said many years ago, 'It's up to us to keep this as a republic,'" Charlie Reighart said.

They also wanted to educate voters on the options they have to vote early.

"A lot of people don't know about alternatives to voting besides just standing in the polling place on voting day," Omar said.

Omar, dressed as a ballot drop box took his costume a step further by pasting a map on his back showing every drop box in the city.

Early in-person voting will be held October 22 through October 29. Early voting centers will operate from 7 am to 8 pm.

To receive a ballot by mail, you must request it by October 27.