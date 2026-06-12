Online threats prompt extra police, security at two Howard County schools

Two Howard County schools had extra precautions in place on Friday following several online threats.

The threats targeted Reservoir High School and Clarksville Middle School. Reservoir High students WJZ met declined to comment on the situation because of concerns they could be individually targeted.

One of these threats included the bomb threat that forced the evacuation of Reservoir High on Wednesday.

Precautions in place

Extra Howard County Police cruisers were posted up at Reservoir High and Clarksville Middle on Friday, along with extra security personnel inside the schools.

The extra hands were placed in response to numerous threats lodged at the school online.

In a letter to families, both of the schools' principals wrote that it all started with the doxxing of students and school district staff and administration -- before things escalated to threats.

A group called Maryland Hackers Unite is said to be behind it all.

"We recognize that situations like this can create fear, uncertainty, and frustration. Please know that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priorities," wrote Reservoir High principal Dr. Karim Shortridge and Clarksville Middle principal Kim Scaife.

A concerned student emailed WJZ, saying the situation has been going on for weeks.

The student shared one of the threats, which partly reads, "We will plant bombs in your high school during the week of your finals...We are watching your every move, one mistake and we will have more people watching you."

In a statement to WJZ, a Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) spokesman said there's no evidence Maryland Hackers Unite hacked any of the school district's systems.

Schools neighboring Reservoir High and Clarksville Middle were also alerted about the increase in police and security, though no other schools were ever mentioned in the threats.

Howard County Police and the Maryland Center for School Safety are investigating, along with HCPSS. Police say no one's been arrested yet.

School evacuation

Reservoir High had to be evacuated because of one of these threats.

Students were initially evacuated around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a note sent to families. While they initially were sent to the school's stadium, they were relocated to nearby Lime Kiln Middle School and Fulton Elementary School.

Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services evaluated six people due to heat-related illness concerns, according to police. One student ended up being transported to the hospital.