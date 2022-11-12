One person killed in Northeast Baltimore house fire on Saturday

BALTIMORE -- One person died in a house fire in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the 3300 block of Cardenas Avenue in the afternoon, a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson said.

After battling the flames, they found a deceased person inside the house, according to authorities.

First responders were unable to determine if the person was a male or a female, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner will examine the person's body and determine the cause of death, the spokesperson said.

Homicide detectives were sent to the site of the fatal fire to assist with the investigation, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

The person's death has not been ruled as a homicide at this time, the police spokesperson said.