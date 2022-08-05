One person hurt in workplace shooting in Southwest Baltimore, suspect at large

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are responding to a workplace shooting at a Southwest Baltimore facility.

A 29-year-old man was shot during the incident Friday afternoon at MPI Label Systems, located in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in serious condition, police said.

Officers responded to the warehouse around 3:54 p.m.

One employee, known as Julie, told WJZ that she hear four loud pops.

"I heard the four shots that were—they were not normal sounds. So it gave you that kind of weird feeling in your chest," she said. "And it was, like, a shot, a pause, and then three more shots."

Another woman, known as Kelly, said she tried to tend to the gunshot victim's wounds using the rag that was in her hands. She said it was clear that he was scared and wanted to run from the danger.

Staff pulled the fire alarm after gunshots rang out and ran outside believing that they would have a better chance of surviving an active shooter if they had multiple directions in which they could run.

Employees have not been able to leave the active crime scene. They have been shaking and crying amid the flurry of police activity.

Another employee told WJZ that he has worked for the company for over two decades and will never come back to work at that location. The employee said he and his colleagues have been unable to reach their boss following the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene and is at large.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.