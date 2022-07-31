One person dead following fiery crash in Baltimore's Oliver neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A person has died in a fiery crash on a residential street in East Baltimore, according to authorities.

An officer working in East Baltimore saw smoke from the fire site and went to investigate the source of the flames around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

The officer found a vehicle engulfed in flames under some trees and shrubs, according to authorities.

Medics arrived at the crash site a short time later and declared the driver of the vehicle dead, police said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. They are also looking to identify that person's next of kin, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the fatal vehicle collision should contact CRASH team investigators at 410-396-2606.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.