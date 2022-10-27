One killed, another critical in East Baltimore crash

BALTIMORE -- A driver was killed and their passenger is in critical condition after a crash in East Baltimore early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 6:36 a.m. to the 100 Block of South Central Avenue in the Perkins Homes neighborhood, for a single vehicle crash, where they found the 32-year-old driver and 41-year-old passenger.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, while the passenger was taken to an area hospital. The driver has not been identified.

No further injuries have been reported. The circumstances of the crash have not been disclosed.

Crash Team detectives are investigating, police said. .