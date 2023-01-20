Watch CBS News
Local News

One-Eyed Mike's to go on the auction block

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

One-Eyed Mike's bar in Fells Point hitting the auction block
One-Eyed Mike's bar in Fells Point hitting the auction block 00:27

BALTIMORE -- A staple restaurant and bar in Fells Point is hitting the auction block.

In a post on Facebook, Akbar Vaiya, the owner of One-Eyed Mike's announced that he intended to sell his restaurant— and did not make the decision to sell it lightly. 

Vaiya expressed gratitude to the restaurant's Grand Marnier members and said restaurant staff looked forward to seeing nearly all of its 3,500 Cordon Rouge members in the weeks leading up to the auction, which takes place next month. 

"It is my hope that the next owner will continue to grow our Grand Marnier Club and enjoy the culture that comes along with it," the owner said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The restaurant will remain open for the next few months under the direction of the same staff—even after the close of the auction, Vaiya said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 5:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.