One dead, two injured in shooting at NW Baltimore shopping plaza

A 26-year-old man was killed and two other men were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore shopping plaza, according to police.

Officers responded around 2:42 p.m. to the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road, where they found a 41-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two other men, ages 21 and 26, were taken to a hospital. The 26-year-old was pronounced dead, while the 21-year-old remains in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.