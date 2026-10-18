3 people injured in shooting at Northwest Baltimore liquor store

Two women were shot inside a Northwest Baltimore liquor store, and a man later arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to Pepper Liquor Store in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road, where they found a 26-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both women were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

While at the scene, officers were notified that a 27-year-old man had arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Baltimore police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.